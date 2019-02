Well folks, this is it…for now.

We’ve come to the end of another Fit-bit series. This one was meant to inspire you to make changes and help you reach your resolutions you made in the new year.

How have you done so far? Did you tone up a bit? Lose some weight, have less screen time? If you’ve made any progress make sure to give yourself a pat on the back because any progress is good progress!

Keep up the good work!