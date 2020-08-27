Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl, Daisy Dove!

This is the first child for Katy and second for Orlando Bloom, who also has a 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The announcement came via UNICEF as Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity.

They shared a black and white image of their little grasping her daddy’s finger while Perry held on to the newborn’s wrist.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry, and Bloom said.

The couple took the special moment to put out their own PSA for UNICEF, asking for donations to the charity. The announcement reads in part;

“Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.” With the hope that “every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.”