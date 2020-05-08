Katy Perry Announces First Single ‘Daisies’ From upcoming Album!

Perry took to social media with the exciting news that she’ll be releasing a brand new song called “Daisies” from her upcoming album.

“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming May 15, 2020,” she wrote.

“THE MUSIC MUST GO ON,” she added.

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼 THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020

Katy recently announced that she is expecting her first child with Orland Bloom by release a song and video of her song “Never Worn White.”