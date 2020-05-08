Katy Perry Announces First Single ‘Daisies’ From upcoming Album!
It’s been three years since we last got an album from Katy….
Perry took to social media with the exciting news that she’ll be releasing a brand new song called “Daisies” from her upcoming album.
“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming May 15, 2020,” she wrote.
“THE MUSIC MUST GO ON,” she added.
🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼
THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020
Katy recently announced that she is expecting her first child with Orland Bloom by release a song and video of her song “Never Worn White.”