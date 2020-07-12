Katy Perry Announces New Album ‘Smile’

Katy’s fifth studio album is titled Smile and will be released on August 14th! Perry shared some insight into the new album on social media, saying,

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile.” “This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

Smile is Katy’s first album since Witness in 2017 . Perry is expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The title song which samples Naughty by Nature’s 1999 track “Jamboree” was just released! Check it out!