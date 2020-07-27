Katy Perry Announces That Her New Album Will Be Delayed By Two Weeks!
It will be worth the wait!
Katy Perry took to Twitter on Monday to updated fans on the delay of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, SMILE.
Katy explains that the delay to the new LP is unfortunately inevitable because of technical delays. Katy shared, “Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face… but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.”
Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face…but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.
Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released ✌🏻weeks later on August 28 ☹️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qe6zCSskHA
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 27, 2020
The “Perry also tweets that the album will arrive two weeks later than the original date on August 28th.
Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face…but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.
Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released ✌🏻weeks later on August 28 ☹️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qe6zCSskHA
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 27, 2020
To make it up to fans, Katy announced that “starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat… whichever comes first ) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE.”