Katy Perry Announces That Her New Album Will Be Delayed By Two Weeks!

Katy Perry took to Twitter on Monday to updated fans on the delay of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, SMILE.

Katy explains that the delay to the new LP is unfortunately inevitable because of technical delays. Katy shared, “Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face… but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.”

Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face…but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable. Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released ✌🏻weeks later on August 28 ☹️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qe6zCSskHA — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 27, 2020

The “Perry also tweets that the album will arrive two weeks later than the original date on August 28th.

Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face…but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable. Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released ✌🏻weeks later on August 28 ☹️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qe6zCSskHA — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 27, 2020

To make it up to fans, Katy announced that “starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat… whichever comes first ) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE.”