Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, and More Honour ‘BlackOut Tuesday’
Taking a pause to start a conversation
Yesterday, The music industry created “Blackout Tuesday,” part of the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative calling for “a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the black community.”
The initiative is calling for a break from promotion, to make time for conversation in reaction to the “murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black citizens at the hands of police.”
In support of yesterday’s action, thousands or people including celebrities posted blank black tiles on their social media platforms.
Katy Perry, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and the Foo Fighters took part, each adding their own message of support.
I try to live my life to answer the question, “How can I be of service?” I have spent the last few days watching, listening and reflecting about how to utilize my privilege and platform. I hope that #BlackoutTuesday gives us all (especially in the music industry) an opportunity to take what we’re learning and put it into action on Wednesday, and every day going forward. There are many ways to support the movement towards justice and equality. I’ve chosen to donate to the organizations tagged in this post. You can do the same at the link in my bio. This soon to be mother is going to work hard to make damn sure this world is a more just place for every child. Black Lives Matter
Foo Fighters are observing Blackout Tuesday to stand with the black community and our colleagues, artists, crews, fans and leaders fighting against injustice and racism. . Text FLOYD to 55156 to sign the Justice for George Floyd petition. Add your name to the Justice for George Floyd petition at change.org . Foo Fighters have made contributions to the below groups. Please visit them for more information on how you can help drive accountability and change. Links in bio. @colorofchange @blackfutureslab @naacp_ldf @eji_org
The blackout “is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week. Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can’t wait until Friday for change.” The statement closes out by reading “we are tired and can’t change things alone. In the meantime, to our Black friends and family: please take time for you and your mental health. To our allies, the time is now to have difficult conversations with family, friends and colleges.”