Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, and More Honour ‘BlackOut Tuesday’

Yesterday, The music industry created “Blackout Tuesday,” part of the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative calling for “a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the black community.”

The initiative is calling for a break from promotion, to make time for conversation in reaction to the “murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black citizens at the hands of police.”

In support of yesterday’s action, thousands or people including celebrities posted blank black tiles on their social media platforms.

Katy Perry, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and the Foo Fighters took part, each adding their own message of support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 2, 2020 at 7:24am PDT

According to the website,

The blackout “is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week. Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can’t wait until Friday for change.” The statement closes out by reading “we are tired and can’t change things alone. In the meantime, to our Black friends and family: please take time for you and your mental health. To our allies, the time is now to have difficult conversations with family, friends and colleges.”