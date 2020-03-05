Listen Live

Katy Perry Is Pregnant!

Surprise, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child!

By Dirt/Divas

Katy made the announcement with a new song and video called, Never Worn White…

This is Katy’s first child and second for Orlando who has a 9-year-old son who he shares with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr!

 

 

Following the release of the music video, Katy had an Instagram Live, where she confirmed her pregnancy while snacking on dried mango.  Katy says, “I’m late! But you already knew that.  This is probably the longest secret I ever had to keep.  There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.  We’re excited and happy.”

And if that’s not enough for ya – here’s another SURPRISE – Katy is currently working on her fifth album!

Related posts

Mariah Carey Rescheduled Concert Do To Coronavirus Fears

Gal Gadot Is Taking Private Planes Over Fears Over Coronavirus

JT Threw His Wife A Pyjama Party For Her Birthday!