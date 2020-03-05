Katy Perry Is Pregnant!

Katy made the announcement with a new song and video called, Never Worn White…

This is Katy’s first child and second for Orlando who has a 9-year-old son who he shares with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr!

Following the release of the music video, Katy had an Instagram Live, where she confirmed her pregnancy while snacking on dried mango. Katy says, “I’m late! But you already knew that. This is probably the longest secret I ever had to keep. There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. We’re excited and happy.”

.@KatyPerry confirms she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom after revealing baby bump at the end of her #NeverWornWhite music video. pic.twitter.com/K6xSivnGcB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2020

And if that’s not enough for ya – here’s another SURPRISE – Katy is currently working on her fifth album!