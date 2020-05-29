Katy Perry Is Trying To Make Your Avocados Last Longer!

Katy Perry is literally putting her money where her mouth is: She’s investing in a company that’s developed a natural way to make fruits and vegetables last longer.

Fast Company reports that Katy is participating in a $250 million funding round for Apeel Sciences, which has created a natural, plant-based coating for avocados, asparagus, citrus and more.

The coating extends the food’s shelf life, which prevents food waste. Oprah Winfrey is also an investor in this round.

Apeel’s website notes, “produce with Apeel stays fresh two to three times longer, which promotes more sustainable growing practices, better quality food, and less food waste for everyone.”

In fact, a March 2020 study found that one-third of the world’s food never gets eaten, which means all the resources that went into growing it were wasted.