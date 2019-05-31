Katy Perry Just Released A New Song!

The new song is called “Never Really Over” and Katy told Good Morning American that the track was about “learning to heal your heart, let go and find a place to unite.”

It seems that she is returning to her “Roar” days and taking a step back from the “Swish Switch” sound…

This new track is perhaps the icing on the cake as Katy who has had quite the year. There was a collaboration with Calvin Harris and Zedd… Her appearance in a video game, her part as a judge on American Idol and an engagement to Orlando Bloom!