Katy Perry Just Released A New Song!
Katy returns to her original sound!
The new song is called “Never Really Over” and Katy told Good Morning American that the track was about “learning to heal your heart, let go and find a place to unite.”
It seems that she is returning to her “Roar” days and taking a step back from the “Swish Switch” sound…
This new track is perhaps the icing on the cake as Katy who has had quite the year. There was a collaboration with Calvin Harris and Zedd… Her appearance in a video game, her part as a judge on American Idol and an engagement to Orlando Bloom!