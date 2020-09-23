KD Releases A New Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese

Kraft Mac and cheese is pleased to offer KD lovers and the cult following of pumpkin spice latte aficionados a new experience!

Available in Canada this October, Pumpkin Spice KD! It’s made with the same classic KD cheese powder Canadians know and love, now with added fall flavours: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger.

Suggested pairings: a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, fresh manicure, and a pumpkin patch. You can sign up now on the KD website to try it free!