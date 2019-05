Keanu Reeves confirms that John Wick 4 is a go…The movie is scheduled for release on May 21st, 2021! The announcement was made via text message to fans who had signed up for news on the films.

“You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming — May 21, 2021,” the note said, referring to a quote that is repeated during Chapter 3.