Keanu Reeves Ends Up On A Bus Again!

Keanu Reeves was on a flight over the weekend traveling from LA to San Franciso when the plane had some mechanical issues and was forced to land in Bakersfield!

As a result, all passengers were placed on a bus and taken the rest of the way… The other passengers seemed to find it amusing that there were stuck on a bus with a celebrity.

Keanu was a great sport about it and posed for selfies with fans. If you recall, this isn’t the first time Keanu Reeves has been stuck on a bus! Remember Speed?

One fan posted a snap on Twitter with the caption: “That time when your flight out from #GDC almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you are.”