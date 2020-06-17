Keanu Reeves Is Auctioning Off A Private Date For Charity

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is auctioning off a private 15-minute Zoom call to raise money for the children’s cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold.

The auction is entitled “15 Minutes of Fame with Keanu Reeves” and currently requires a bid of at least $16,300 to be eligible to stare into the Hollywood actor’s eyes through your computer screen.

Keanu Reeves to Offer 15-Min Private Date for Idaho Children’s Cancer Charity https://t.co/fpNCXqj4ai via @thr — Camp Rainbow Gold (@camprainbowgold) June 15, 2020

Fans have until June 22nd to submit the highest bid to enjoy the virtual get-together. One lucky winner will get to chat with Keanu on the Zoom call, which will be scheduled during the week of July 6th.

Camp Rainbow Gold provides free services to children diagnosed with cancer in Idaho.