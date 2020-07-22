Keanu Reeves Is Writing Comic Books

He’s an actor, film producer, musician and now a comic-book writer!

Reeves has teamed up with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic-book series, “BRZRKR.” The illustrations will be done by Alessandro Vitti and will be distributed through Boom, the same people who brought us “Power Rangers” and “Bill and Ted.”

According to the synopsis, the comic-book series is said to be about a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, searching for answers about his existence. “After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.”

Reeves has always been a fan of comic-books and credits them as being a major influence in his life! The first installment of “BRZRKR” is scheduled for print and digital publication on October 7.