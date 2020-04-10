Keep the music going from home with Live from Home

Live Nation is hosting daily live streams from around the globe featuring stories and performances from your favorite artists.

Some of the artists featured in the Live from Home streams will include Lee Brice, Arkells, The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Our Lady Peace, and so many more. There is even kid-friendly performances like Kidz Bop’s daily dance break. This virtual hub will be your best way to keep up to date on all your favorites with exclusive content, new music, and more.

Live Nation also wants to make sure the people who work behind the scenes to bring all of our favorite concerts to life are taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have set up a way to donate and buy merch that directly supports those who are, in their eyes, the backbone of the music industry. They are matching every donation, dollar for dollar, up to 10 million dollars. Head over to Crew Nation right now and check out all the details.

Featured image courtesy of Sebastiaan Stam via pexels.com