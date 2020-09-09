Keeping Up With The Kardashians Will End After 20 Seasons

Kim Kardashian announced via Instagram that their popular family reality show will end next year.

The show debuted on E! In 2007 and will stop running after the next two seasons.

This show has been captivating its audiences for 14 years with hundreds of episodes and a numbers spin-offs.

Kim’s statement expressed gratitude for fans and that is was a family decision to end the show. Kim also thanked producer Ryan Seacrest!

Season 19 will premiere on E! On September 17th!