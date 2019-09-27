Keith Urban Will Perform At The CFL’s 107th Grey Cup This Year!

The Grey cup is in Calgary at McMahon Stadium this year and there are a lot of country fans, so who better then Keith Urban to take the Grey Cup stage on November 24th!

According to the CFL, Urban’s headlining performance is part of the CFL’s partnership with Universal Music Canada which includes in-game broadcast music exclusivity and collaborations with the league’s nine teams as part of their Thursday Night Football series.

Songs such as Somebody Like You, Days Go By and Sweet Thing have become karaoke classics.

A limited number of tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.ca/GreyCup.

More from the CFL