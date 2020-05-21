Kellogg’s Has Redesigned Froot Loops Cereal Mascot, Toucan Sam!

Toucan Sam has been featured on your Froot Loops box since 1963, and for whatever reason, Kellogg’s thought that now is a great time to change it up!

Sam’s nose up until now featured red orange and yellow to reflect the colours of the flavours of the cereal. Now Sam’s nose has all the colour’s of the rainbow!

Someone at Kellogg’s thought it was a good idea to not have Toucan Sam’s redesign contain a beak mouth. pic.twitter.com/YjFAVkuuHJ — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) May 11, 2020

I initially mistook the new Toucan Sam as a screenshot from some Gumball parody episode I assumed I had missed. pic.twitter.com/C0w3rcrw3C — Carl, But Clancy 🎤 (@CarlDoonan) May 11, 2020

They took his blue body colour and made it brighter and more turquoise, gave him anime cartoon style eyes, and added a psychedelic rainbow pattern to his beak.

What do you think!