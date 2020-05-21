Listen Live

Kellogg’s Has Redesigned Froot Loops Cereal Mascot, Toucan Sam!

People don’t seem to like it!

By Kool Eats

Toucan Sam has been featured on your Froot Loops box since 1963, and for whatever reason, Kellogg’s thought that now is a great time to change it up!

Sam’s nose up until now featured red orange and yellow to reflect the colours of the flavours of the cereal.  Now Sam’s nose has all the colour’s of the rainbow!

They took his blue body colour and made it brighter and more turquoise, gave him anime cartoon style eyes, and added a psychedelic rainbow pattern to his beak.

 

What do you think!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Explore the excitingly colorful and frooty Froot Loops world #ThroughTheLoop

A post shared by Kellogg’s Froot Loops (@frootloops) on

