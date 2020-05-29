Kellogg’s Is Releasing A Froot Loops And Frosted Flakes Cereal Mashup

The new breakfast mashup combines the beloved Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops into one delicious bowl proving that there’s absolutely no reason to choose when you can simply have both.

To promote the new breakfast of champions, the cereal box features both mascots – Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam – on the cover.

The cereal mashup will be available starting in June for a limited-time.

Cereal has become a trending topic lately thanks to plenty of fun and innovative TikTok challenges.

The latest one includes putting cereal in the freezer. The idea behind it is simple: you pour some cereal in a bowl (without milk) and put it in the freezer for roughly 30 minutes.

Next, you pour some cold milk over the cold flakes. It seems simple, yet everyone who has tried it swears it tastes better than room-temperature cereal.