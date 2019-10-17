Kellogg’s Takes a Stand Against Bullying w/ New “All Together Cereal”

Today, (Oct. 17) is ‘Spirit Day.’ Started in 2010 by Canadian teenager Brittany McMillan, it was initially created in response to a rash of widely publicized bullying-related suicides of gay school students in 2010. On this day, millions wear purple to support LGBTQ youth and take a stand against bullying.

Kellogg Company has stepped up to help spread awareness in a major way by launching a one-day only super cereal.

“All Together” combines Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Corn Flakes all in one box. Even “Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam and all the cereal mascots are pictured together on the front of the box.

Kellogg will donate $50,000 to GLAAD’s anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts.

At Kellogg Company, we’re ALL TOGETHER taking a stand against bullying, and we’re proud to support #SpiritDay. Get your limited edition box of ALL TOGETHER cereal at https://t.co/EB0eb3Z5Ob pic.twitter.com/DrsuHvG9KE — Kellogg Company (@KelloggCompany) October 17, 2019

Order a box of “All Together” Cereal here.