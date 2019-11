Clarkson announced that she’ll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April 2020.

Clarkson says in a statement that she’s excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds. She’s scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.