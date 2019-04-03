Listen Live

Kelly Clarkson Drops New Song from ‘UglyDolls’ Movie Soundtrack

Movie characters voiced by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas & Pitbull

By Darryl on the Drive

The movie ‘UglyDolls,’ coming May 3rd  promises to be an adventure where free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.

Kelly Clarkson plays the voice of lead character, “Moxie,” Nick Jonas is the voice of, “Lou” and singer, Putbull voices the “Ugly Dog” character.

Kelly Clarkson has contributed to the soundtrack with a brand new song called, ‘Broken & Beautiful.’

Related posts

Orillia Cake Decorator Goes Viral

7 Year-Old Defeats the Odds and Gets His Wish

VIRAL: Toledo News Crew Delivers Millennial Slang