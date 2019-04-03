Kelly Clarkson Drops New Song from ‘UglyDolls’ Movie Soundtrack

The movie ‘UglyDolls,’ coming May 3rd promises to be an adventure where free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.

Kelly Clarkson plays the voice of lead character, “Moxie,” Nick Jonas is the voice of, “Lou” and singer, Putbull voices the “Ugly Dog” character.

Kelly Clarkson has contributed to the soundtrack with a brand new song called, ‘Broken & Beautiful.’