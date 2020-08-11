Kelly Clarkson Is Stepping In For Simon Cowell On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Simon Cowell broke his back over the weekend in a bike accident and is recovering in hospital.

He will be on the mend for some time and is unable to continue working on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Kelly Clarkson will be stepping in alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kelly is an old hat at hosting duties. Not only did she win American Idol, but she’s also been a judge on The Voice and was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at the Daytime Emmy Awards recently.