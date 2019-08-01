Kelly Clarkson Will Be Promoting Pet Adoption With A TV Special!

On August 17, thousands of rescue shelters will reduce or waive their adoption fees to encourage people to give a pet its forever home.

Kelly’s TV special will begin airing on NBC stations on August 23 — check local listings.

Kelly tells People, “Shelters are doing a great job at helping to match families with their new pets, but we also need to do our part to support shelters and encourage more pet adoptions.”

At one point, Kelly owned a “rescue ranch” in Texas, on which she kept more than 80 rescue animals, including 30 dogs, 14 horses and goats, pigs and ponies.