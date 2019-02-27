Listen Live

Kelly Rowland Has No Clue What Microsoft Excel Is

Total Facepalm

By Host Blogs, Humor, Katie, Katie, Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

How is this even possible?

So we’ve all seen the spot in the Dilemma video where she’s trying to text Nelly… but she’s using Excel.

I have wondered about this for years, honestly. Like one of those random things that pops up in my head when I’m trying to fall asleep.

 

Well now we finally have an explanation as to why she tried to use this as a text messaging service on her Nokia Sidekick cellphone.

She DOESN’T KNOW WHAT EXCEL IS!

Related posts

THIS Is What Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Kids Look Like Now

Katie’s Fit-Bit: The Finale

Katie’s Fit-Bit: What About A Food Diary?

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Fitness With Pets

Will Smith Could’ve Been Neo In The Matrix

National Cupcake Day Is Back!

Chris Pratt & Will Arnett Narrate A Makeup Tutorial

Truce Called Between Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman

Commercials From This Years Big Football Game