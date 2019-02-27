Kelly Rowland Has No Clue What Microsoft Excel Is

How is this even possible?

So we’ve all seen the spot in the Dilemma video where she’s trying to text Nelly… but she’s using Excel.

I have wondered about this for years, honestly. Like one of those random things that pops up in my head when I’m trying to fall asleep.

Well now we finally have an explanation as to why she tried to use this as a text messaging service on her Nokia Sidekick cellphone.

She DOESN’T KNOW WHAT EXCEL IS!