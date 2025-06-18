Kelsey Grammer’s Gearing Up for Baby #8 — At Age 70!

Frasier’s getting a lot more crowded.

Actor Kelsey Grammer, 70, is about to become a dad for the eighth time, as his wife Kayte Walsh is expecting another baby. The couple, who already share three kids, were recently spotted strolling through London, where Kayte wore a flowy black dress that proudly showed off her growing bump.

This will be baby number four for the pair, and number eight for Kelsey altogether.

Here’s the full Grammer gang roll call:

James , 8

, 8 Gabriel , 10

, 10 Faith , 12

, 12 Jude , 20

, 20 Mason , 23

, 23 Greer , 33

, 33 Spencer, 41

Yep, that’s a 41-year age gap between his oldest and soon-to-arrive youngest. Diapers and driver's licences, all under the same dad umbrella.

Congratulations to the growing family — and someone please get Kelsey a nap.

PHOTO CREDIT: MJ-Pictures.com / SplashNews