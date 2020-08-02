KEMPENFEST 2020 SATELLITE EDITION – 50 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

This August long weekend would have marked Kempenfest’s 50th Anniversary. And while festival goers won’t be able to enjoy this year’s festivities you can still show your Kempenfest spirit!

July 31st to August 3rd, take part in their Satellite celebration at Kempenfest.com

Enjoy live, local music and donate to help vendors and community groups that supported by Kempenfest.

Next year, Kempenfest will be back bigger and stronger!

Thank you for all your support, from Kempenfest presented by RBC, Paul Sadlon Motors, Freedom Wireless and 107.5 Kool FM