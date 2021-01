Did you watch Ken Jennings host his first episode of ‘Jeopardy’ last night? The 74-time champion started the show with a tribute to Alex Trebek, saying: he did the job ‘perfectly for more than 36 years’ and said ‘no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek.

But we can honour him by playing the game he loved’. Katie Couric will guest host a week of shows later this month.