Kevin Hart Gets An Apology Over Usain Bolt Photo Mess-Up

There is no reason for this to happen at all...

By Dirt/Divas

Kevin received a public apology from Network officials over at NBC after a photo of Hart was placed beside an article about Usain Bolt.

 

The article was published online by NBC regarding Bolt testing positive for COVID-19.

 

The headline read: “Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, tests positive for coronavirus.”

 

Kevin shared a screenshot of the mess-up and wrote, “No comment,” alongside a series of facepalm emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No comment 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️…..I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight….I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever….Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule….IM BACK BITCHES!!!!!! 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️ P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

