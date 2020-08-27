Kevin Hart Gets An Apology Over Usain Bolt Photo Mess-Up
There is no reason for this to happen at all...
Kevin received a public apology from Network officials over at NBC after a photo of Hart was placed beside an article about Usain Bolt.
The article was published online by NBC regarding Bolt testing positive for COVID-19.
The headline read: “Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, tests positive for coronavirus.”
Kevin shared a screenshot of the mess-up and wrote, “No comment,” alongside a series of facepalm emojis.
View this post on Instagram
No comment 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️…..I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight….I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever….Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule….IM BACK BITCHES!!!!!! 🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️ P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️😂😂😂