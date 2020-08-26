Kevin Hart Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

Kevin spoke about his experience with the virus as he performed at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Hart told guests at the event.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first major celebrities to get COVID-19 in March, after arriving in Australia to work on their latest movie.

And don’t worry about Kevin and Chappelle’s performance night. According to Page Six, comedian Chappelle has spent around $100,000 on rapid testing for attendees of the outdoor shows he’s been holding throughout the summer to ensure the events stay COVID-19 free.