Kevin Hart Injured After A Crash

They're lucky to be alive!

By Dirt/Divas

Kevin received a back Injury after his classic Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road early Sunday morning in Malibu.

Hart and two other people were trapped after the car rolled and landed on its roof in a ditch- based on pictures taken from the scene.

Kevin was able to be picked up from the scene by a member of his security team who them helped him get medical treatment. The person driving Kevin’s car was NOT drinking.

Kevin had just bought the car as a birthday present for himself in celebration of 40 years on this earth!

