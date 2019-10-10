Kevin Hart Is Back At Work After His Car Accident!

Kevin Hart is back at work promoting the “Jumanji” sequel in a new marketing campaign despite not being 100% recovered from his horrific accident last month.

According to TMZ, Kevin is committed to fulfilling his commitments as best as he can. For example, Kevin did 2 hours of shoots on set Monday, another 2 hours Tuesday, and will be back for another couple on Thursday. Everyone else on set — including The Rock, Jack Black, Nick Jonas and others — have been doing full days themselves.

Kevin’s out of the hospital and back home, where he’s been getting outpatient care since late September. He has a physical therapist who comes by to work with him, and he’s been easing back to full health with approved exercises.

Kevin suffered 3 spinal fractures that required surgery and according to people who witnessed the accident- it was a miracle that he survived!