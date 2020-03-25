Kevin Hart Is Going To Be A Dad, Again!

Kevin’s wife, Eniko Parrish announced that the couple are expecting their second child, posting a photo of her baby bump on social media.

“Baby #2,” Eniko said: “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6!”

Kevin and Eniko have a two year old son Kenzo together, and Kevin has two other kids aged 12 and 15 from a previous marriage.

The baby is welcome news and comes six months after Hart almost died in a terrible car accident last September when his classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda flipped during a canyon drive near his home in Calabasas, Calif.