Kevin Hart Is Going To Be A Dad, Again!

Going to be a father of four soon!

By Dirt/Divas

Kevin’s wife, Eniko Parrish announced that the couple are expecting their second child, posting a photo of her baby bump on social media.

“Baby #2,” Eniko said: “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6!”

 

Kevin and Eniko have a two year old son Kenzo together, and Kevin has two other kids aged 12 and 15 from a previous marriage. 

 

The baby is welcome news and comes six months after Hart almost died in a terrible car accident last September when his classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda flipped during a canyon drive near his home in Calabasas, Calif.

