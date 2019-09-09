Kevin Hart Is Going To Need A Lot Of Physical Therapy Following His Car Crash

Kevin Hart is able to walk after back surgery following a serious car crash last weekend. Kevin was a passenger in the car when the person driving it lost control, causing it to flip over and roll down an embankment.

It may be a while before Hart is able to return to work, as according to reports, Hart will need months of physical therapy.

The process of rehabilitation will reportedly start at the hospital with guidance from medical professionals and will transfer to an outpatient environment once Hart is deemed stable enough.