Kevin Hart Is Shooting His New Movie In Toronto

Kevin is in Ontario shooting his new movie The Man From Toronto and has been spotted a few times since arriving in the Six a few weeks ago.

Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco are also in Toronto and a part of the production.

On Monday, Kevin was shooting a scene in Brampton at the Go Station! The sign had been changed to “Yorktown” and Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins posted to Twitter reassuring passengers that they were not changing the name, but it was for a movie.

No, we aren’t renaming Brampton GO Station. It’s a movie shoot 🎬 pic.twitter.com/9VLlfp1lXH — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 9, 2020

Kevin Hart also posted a video to Twitter thanking fans for helping him reach 100 million followers while standing on set at the transit station.

The Man From Toronto movie tells the story of “the world’s deadliest assassin and New York’s biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental,” according to IMDb — and it’s set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.

Photo Credit: BlogTO