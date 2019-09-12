Kevin Hart Released From Hospital

He’s been in the hospital since being involved in a car crash on September 1st and during that time underwent back surgery.

People magazine, citing a source, reported that Hart left the hospital on Wednesday and is now at a rehabilitation facility.

Hart will spend roughly one week at the facility — where he is set to undergo physical therapy — with the ultimate goal of getting him back home so he can start outpatient care, sources told TMZ.

Kevin and two other people were involved in a horrific crash when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road- ending up in a ditch and flipping over.