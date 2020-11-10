Kevin Hart’s Netflix Special Will Air Next Week!
Get ready to laugh out loud!
Titled “Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given,” the new event will launch on November 17th.
The special was filmed in September in Los Angeles, one month after Hart revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.
He said at the time: “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”
“Zero Fucks Given” November 17th #ComedicRockStarShit pic.twitter.com/4sQhExvb3k
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 9, 2020