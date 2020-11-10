Listen Live

Kevin Hart’s Netflix Special Will Air Next Week!

Get ready to laugh out loud!

By Dirt/Divas

Titled “Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given,” the new event will launch on November 17th.

 

The special was filmed in September in Los Angeles, one month after Hart revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

 

He said at the time: “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

 

