Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Charged In Muskoka Boat Crash That Killed 2 People

Tragic Accident Leads to Charges

By Dirt/Divas

Linda O’Leary is charged with careless operation of a vessel which carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison or a fine of up to $1 million. 

One other person from N.Y. State has also been charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.

The deadly collision happened on August 24th around 11:30pm near Emerald Island on Lake Joseph, a popular destination in the region about 215 kilometres north of downtown Toronto. 

Three other people were taken to hospital with injuries but are ok.  Linda O’Leary is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Oct. 29.

 

