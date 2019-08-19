Kevin Smith Announces He-Man” Series For Netflix

The new series, is called “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.” Kevin said that the story line will revolved around similar stories or on-going plot lines from the original show. Kevin Smith will direct and be the executive producer…

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said.

Kevin continues by letting fans know;

“In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor!