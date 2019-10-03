Kevin Smith Is Bringing Back The Original Cast For Another Clerks Movie!

The first Clerks movie was released in 1994 with the sequel released in 2006 and now after convincing the original cast to climb on board- production for the third movie is set to begin!

This project has been in the works for years. Kevin had written the third script but cancelled it in 2017 when Jeff Anderson pulled out!

Confirmed to return Smith, Anderson, Brian O’Halloran and Jay Mewes…

Kevin said that he trashed the last script and is working with a new one with “Jeff” Brian O’Halloran taking on the lead with Smith and Jay in a supporting role.