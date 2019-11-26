KFC CANADA IS PILOTING PLANT-BASED FRIED ‘CHICKEN’ TOMORROW

KFC has partnered with LightLife to bring its meat-free chicken sandwich and popcorn chicken to Mississauga, (tomorrow) Wednesday, November 27th.

The Plant-Based Fried Chicken sandwich, which can be either regular or spicy, will be $6.99 on its own or $8.99 for a meal. The Plant-Based Fried Popcorn Chicken bucket will be available for $3.99.

If you’re interested in testing it out, head to 6055 Creditview Road in Mississauga between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., or while supplies last.

As long as it goes well, KFC Canada may roll out the plant-based meal across the country next year.