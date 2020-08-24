Listen Live

KFC Dropping “Finger Lickin’ Good” Slogan

We aren't licking fingers during a pandemic

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

It’s not likely gone forever, but for the first time in 64 years, KFC won’t be saying, “it’s finger lickin’ good!”

KFC says finger-licking, “doesn’t feel quite right” in today’s environment and it’s dropping the slogan in many countries.

As we’re not touching our face in public and standard protocol of wearing a mask, KFC thought the slogan should be suspended.

I’ve honestly never seen anyone lick their fingers after having KFC though.

