KFC Dropping “Finger Lickin’ Good” Slogan

It’s not likely gone forever, but for the first time in 64 years, KFC won’t be saying, “it’s finger lickin’ good!”

KFC says finger-licking, “doesn’t feel quite right” in today’s environment and it’s dropping the slogan in many countries.

As we’re not touching our face in public and standard protocol of wearing a mask, KFC thought the slogan should be suspended.

I’ve honestly never seen anyone lick their fingers after having KFC though.