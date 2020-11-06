KFC HAS SHAVED COLONEL SANDERS FOR MOVEMBER
He’s one of the most famous face food faces!
It’s “Movember!” In November men grow mustaches to raise money or awareness for health issues like prostate and testicular cancer.
KFC is helping to promote the importance of the month by shaving Colonel Sanders, giving him the chance to grow his facial hair to join in with other men participating in Movember!
KFC have given Colonel Sanders a clean shave to raise awareness for Movember.
Sanders’ moustache was shaved on day one and will grow out over the next 29 days. pic.twitter.com/FroobY5uho
— Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) November 3, 2020