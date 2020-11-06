Listen Live

KFC HAS SHAVED COLONEL SANDERS FOR MOVEMBER

He’s one of the most famous face food faces!

By Kool Eats

It’s “Movember!” In November men grow mustaches to raise money or awareness for health issues like prostate and testicular cancer.

KFC is helping to promote the importance of the month by shaving Colonel Sanders, giving him the chance to grow his facial hair to join in with other men participating in Movember!

 

