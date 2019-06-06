KFC Is Offering Its Customers Its Fried Chicken Skin In A Bag!

Various international locations are starting to sell bags of its famous friend chicken skin!

After years of many people talking about the fried skin being the best part, KFC started offering the option in Indonesia, Salemba, Cideng, Kemang, Kalimalang and Kelapa Gading.

Word spread fast and now other locations around the world, like Thailand are starting to offer the bagged fried chicken skin to its costumers. It’s become such a hit, that many locations say that they have sold out!

No word yet on whether or not it will appear here but KFC has been updating its menu lately offering up a limited-time-only dessert biscuit on Monday’s Day.

More