KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is Returning This Christmas

It has sold out instantly the last 2 years…

“Deck the halls with greasy chicken, “fa, la, la, la, la – la, la, la, la!”

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog “is designed to make your home smell like fried chicken and feel as warm as an Extra Crispy drumstick in a KFC $20 Fill Up.” KFC hopes that in this “year of unpredictability,” having your home smell like their fried chicken will be a comfort to their customers.

Back by popular demand. 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from @envirologfire is here for the Holidays! Because it’s never too early to start shopping for your chicken-scented gifting needs. Sold exclusively at select @Walmart locations & https://t.co/FeSAzTIgBV https://t.co/pxxj8NGx7e pic.twitter.com/rptNz0OPCv — KFC (@kfc) October 26, 2020

For the first time since its release, the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog will be available in select Walmart stores. Beginning on Monday (October 26), can be purchased for $15.88 while supplies last. If you’re interested in purchasing one, you can check the online product page for online and in-store availability from their nearest participating Walmart store.