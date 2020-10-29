Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

A clip of a trailer for an upcoming episode shows the 36-year-old star recording the news in a hoarse voice.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” the star says. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.”

Kris Jenner, also seen in the trailer, says she is concerned for her daughter and has been trying to find a doctor who could help Khloe.

The mother of one shared her COVID-19 symptoms, which she said included vomiting, coughing, shaking, hot and cold flashes, as well as a headache she said, was unlike her usual migraines.

This particular episode was filmed a month ago in September.