Kiddie Pools Are All The Rage On Instagram
Inflatable pools are 2020's socially distant summer activity
Instagram influencers have been sharing photos of themselves hanging out in kiddie pools and it’s created a surge in sales of inflatable pools. They’re sold out at Home Depot, in low stock on Amazon and at Wal-Mart, plus eBay vendors are selling the sold-out pools for three times the original price.
They’re not just for kids but for adults to hang out in too, possibly with a beverage in hand. It’s the perfect socially distant way to stay cool this summer!
I'm obsessed with my adult kiddie pool
Although an adult pool party might not be the same as when you were a child… it's even better, because this time we can include alcohol
Look for the positive around you and you will find things to be grateful for. I am thankful for this sunshine, these smiling babies, the blue skies, and a reason to slow down. The girls played in the pool while I worked more on painting the playscape
Summer time essentials… Watermelon, Pool time and of course to keep us hydrated through all our fun summer activities!
If you’re one of the lucky ones who has a pool in their backyard and perhaps in the past you haven’t used it as much as you thought you would, you will probably be using it quite a bit now!