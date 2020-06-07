Kiddie Pools Are All The Rage On Instagram

Instagram influencers have been sharing photos of themselves hanging out in kiddie pools and it’s created a surge in sales of inflatable pools. They’re sold out at Home Depot, in low stock on Amazon and at Wal-Mart, plus eBay vendors are selling the sold-out pools for three times the original price.

They’re not just for kids but for adults to hang out in too, possibly with a beverage in hand. It’s the perfect socially distant way to stay cool this summer!

If you’re one of the lucky ones who has a pool in their backyard and perhaps in the past you haven’t used it as much as you thought you would, you will probably be using it quite a bit now!