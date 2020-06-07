Listen Live

Kiddie Pools Are All The Rage On Instagram

Inflatable pools are 2020's socially distant summer activity

By Host Blogs

Instagram influencers have been sharing photos of themselves hanging out in kiddie pools and it’s created a surge in sales of inflatable pools. They’re sold out at Home Depot, in low stock on Amazon and at Wal-Mart, plus eBay vendors are selling the sold-out pools for three times the original price.

They’re not just for kids but for adults to hang out in too, possibly with a beverage in hand. It’s the perfect socially distant way to stay cool this summer!

Look for the positive around you and you will find things to be grateful for. I am thankful for this sunshine, these smiling babies, the blue skies, and a reason to slow down. I am also thankful for this freshly brewed #coldbeer from a local brewery I’m currently drinking (@vistabrewing) Turn off the news for a bit and get outside. ☀️ The girls played in the pool while I worked more on painting the playscape (stay tuned for that reveal…). What did y’all do for #quarantainment today?? . . . . . : @kortnijeane . . #austinblogger #austininfluencer #kortnijeaneswimmers #kortnijeane #twinsofinstagram #twinstagram #motherhoodsimplified #motherhoodunfiltered #motherhoodinspired #motherhoodalive

If you’re one of the lucky ones who has a pool in their backyard and perhaps in the past you haven’t used it as much as you thought you would, you will probably be using it quite a bit now!

