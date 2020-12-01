Kids Asking Santa For More Than Toys This Year!

The pandemic is finding its way into kids’ letters to Santa, including things like pictures of Santa wearing a mask or kids wishing that the virus would end.

Letters to Santa are coming into the North Pole from all over the world and the letters this year are giving Santa and the elves a little insight into the tender minds of kids during this pandemic.

Kids are drawing pictures of Santa wearing a mask and asking Santa to make this infection go away.

Along with the usual requests for toys and gadgets were also requests for vaccines, for visits from grandparents, for life to return to the way it was.

As the letters flood in, it’s also clear that this goes beyond childhood. Santa is proving a beacon to adults, too, with some writing to him for the first time since they were kids.