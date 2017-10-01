KIDS CLOTHING BANK THIS WEEKEND

BFU CLOTHING BANK…it’s HAPPENING!

In light of the rapidly changing seasons, we recognize the need for many families to source clothing for their growing kids. We have organized a KIDS CLOTHING BANK for this coming Saturday – May 23rd.

Drop Off your gently used and seasonally appropriate kids clothes (infant to young adult – 18 years old) between the hours of 9am and 12noon Sonder Studio + Events – 132 Penetang St.

Volunteers will hot water wash and dry ALL donations and then donations will be sorted into outgoing requests.

Would you LIKE TO RECEIVE some clothes FROM the clothing bank? Fill out this form here: https://forms.gle/zdKh48MmkkB2t2VW7

Requests will be fulfilled in the order the form is received (and based on available incoming donations that match your request).

Seasonally appropriate footwear WILL be accepted (no winter boots, etc.).

NEEDING: We were unable to secure a laundromat to ‘donate’ it’s machines for this initiative. Any member able to contribute a small donation $5 or $10 towards covering the costs of laundromat, please PM me. We’d love for this grass roots initiative to be self-sustaining, with the hopes that if’s its successful…we can do it again.