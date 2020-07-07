KIDS SAYS DAD IS THE BETTER DRIVER!

A new survey asked kids between six and 16 years old whose parents both drive: Who’s a better driver, your mom or your dad?

And the winner is DAD.

43% of kids said he’s better, 29% said their mom is better, and the rest said their parents are equal.

Kids were also more likely to say their dad drives faster and is less likely to get lost.

But it’s not all good news for dads. The kids said their dads were more likely to have road rage, and more kids say they enjoy driving with their mom than with their dad.

The top reasons they like driving with their moms are, better music, more car games, and fewer rules like “no yelling” and “no food.”